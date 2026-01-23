I Thought My Ex Was Finally Stepping Up for Our Son—Then I Discovered the Humiliating Truth

I’m a janitor. Always have been. It’s honest work, but it doesn’t exactly come with a trust fund. I scraped by, working nights, weekends, or whatever it took. I don’t regret it. My son is my whole world.

Fast forward to now. My kid gets into art school; I should’ve been over the moon. Instead, my heart sank straight into my stomach because there’s no way I can afford that. Tuition, books, fees—no chance. I felt like I failed him.

Then Ann shows up and says she’ll pay. Says she’s got it covered. I was shocked but also insanely grateful. Swallowed my pride and thanked her. I told myself, this is for my son, not my ego.