I Thought She Cheated on Me, but the Truth Was Even More Unexpected

Hello Bright Side,

I’ve been a long time reader of your stories and now, my time has come to ask for help.

My wife works as a cashier. Then she started coming home late. I thought it was just overtime. “You don’t need to work anymore. I’ll handle everything,” I told her. Weeks passed. Suspicion grew.

One night, I followed her, flooded with disbelief when I saw her walking into a design studio. I didn’t know what to think. When I asked, she revealed she’d been taking design courses to change careers. She kept it a secret out of fear, not dishonesty.

I feel guilty for doubting my wife, but I also feel hurt. It’s like she’s been keeping parts of her future from me, almost as if she’s preparing an escape plan. After completing the courses, she intends to move to a bigger city for new job opportunities.

I don’t know what to do. Is this the end of our relationship? What should I do?