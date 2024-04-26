I Threw My Ring in the Ocean After My Husband Told Me He Cheated, Now I Regret It

Navigating the tumultuous waters of betrayal can lead one to make decisions in the heat of the moment. In today’s story, one woman found herself grappling with a whirlpool of emotions. But what follows next wasn’t something she was expecting.

She shared the whole story.

This is the dumbest thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life. This past Sunday, my husband and I were on our boat together. We were just relaxing and talking and having a good morning. All of a sudden, my husband gets really serious and tells me “Baby, I’m so sorry, but I have to tell you something. I’m so sorry, please forgive me, I had an affair.” For context, my husband thinks he’s a comedian. He says dumb stuff all the time, but he’s never joked about our marriage or relationship or cheating, ever. The way he said it, I fully believed him.

I was blinded by rage and hurt, and I’m not a confrontational person at all so all I did was stand up, take my rings off, and throw them into the ocean. I don’t even know why I did it, it was just the first thing I thought of doing. My husband’s jaw hit the floor. He immediately started to yell at me that it was a joke, a prank, he wasn’t serious, and I was an idiot. My jaw dropped then too. I yelled at him too and called him the same. I cried too, realizing I had just thrown my lovely and sentimental rings into the ocean.

We’ve been arguing for days. He says I’m a jerk, I say he’s a jerk, and I have no idea who’s right. Yes, admittedly I threw about 10 k worth of rings into the ocean, and we will never find them again — but he looked me in my eyes and told me he had an affair. I am upset about my rings. I’ve apologized for throwing them. But I just don’t feel like a jerk.

People then got on her side.

“If someone lies to you about your child being killed in a car accident, then tells you later that it’s just a joke, that doesn’t change the traumatic experience you just had of believing your child is dead. Making someone experience trauma isn’t a prank, it’s engaging in cruelty for your own amusement.” The_Ghost_Reborn / Reddit

“Someone who breaks your heart as a ‘prank’ isn’t someone I’d wanna be married to if I were you. You’re so young, don’t be stuck with this jerk for the next 50 years.” offbrandbarbie / Reddit

“But the real question is: was it a prank? Or did he really cheat and when she reacted he lied and said it was a prank? So which is the lie: I had an affair OR it was a joke?” Wandering_aimlessly9 /

Reddit

“Ask him to explain what part of it was supposed to be ‘funny’. The breaking your heart part? The ‘I want to see you cry’ part? The ‘let me put you under a terrible scenario to see how you break down’ part? None of it was meant to be funny, if the rings are lost, they were lost on his own immaturity.” Serious_Watercress38 / Reddit

“He brought up having an affair because he wanted to get a reaction out of you. He got one. He literally said the thing he thought would rile you up the most.” Dazzling-Kitchen-750 / Reddit

“My boyfriend plays pranks on me. Like the other day, he kept slipping Andes mints into my coat pocket when I wasn’t paying attention, and I’d stick my hand in to get my phone and find another mint. Last year he kept hiding a giant stuffed dog around the house to startle me and make me laugh. What her husband did isn’t a prank. It’s cruelty.” aerynmoo / Reddit

“Those rings would still be on your finger if not for his complete and utter stupidity. This is 1000% HIS fault. Has he apologized?” PrideofCapetown / Reddit

“You don’t owe him an apology. He’s a saboteur. What kind of human decides while having a nice day on a boat with their spouse to make a joke like this? I like to joke too, but this is honestly sick.” Kgates1227 / Reddit

“As a husband of over a decade, I would never ever joke about adultery or divorce. If he wants to be mad at someone he can go look in the mirror for playing such a dumb ‘prank’.

And secondly, he’s just playing with your emotions at this point. Are your feelings something to be played with whenever he so chooses? Is he allowed to absolutely crush you and claim it was a prank? NO. These are not things someone who truly loves their partner would do.” burntllamatoes / Reddit