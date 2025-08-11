I Told My Coworkers I’m Child-Free, Now My Career Is on the Line

So I was grabbing coffee in the break room last Thursday, and a coworker casually asked, “So, do you and your husband want a big family or just one or two?”

I replied, “Actually, we’re not having any. I got an IUD and that’s that.”

Immediate silence. Like I’d confessed to burning down a building.

Then come the greatest hits:

“You’ll change your mind!”

“That’s so sad, kids bring so much joy.”

“But what if your partner wants them later?”

I smiled, nodded, went back to stirring my coffee. Thought it was done.

Fast forward to this morning — my manager pings me to “chat real quick.” Apparently someone reported me for “oversharing about reproductive matters.” HR was “just checking in.”

Meanwhile, I’ve heard full-on convos in the office about epidurals, ovulation tracking apps, and toddler tantrums. No issue there, of course.

But me calmly saying “I’m not having kids” = inappropriate?

Didn’t get disciplined, but I’m suddenly persona non grata at team lunches. One guy literally slid his chair away yesterday when I sat down. And surprise — lost a connection on our internal networking platform.

Wild that politely stating a personal boundary = HR concern. But talking about mucus plugs? Totally fine.

Love that for me.