I Was Against My Wife Getting Plastic Surgery — the Reason She Got It Broke My Heart

Tell the whole truth with empathy: Communicate freely with your spouse. Vent everything that is on your heart and do not leave anything for later, as this can turn into bitterness or unresolved resentment, but show consideration for your spouses feelings by adding honest statements about how you care about them.

Don’t attack your spouse: Don’t use statements that blame them for the change in their appearance, but rather only speak on how the change in your spouses appearance is affecting your attraction towards them. This can also be done by not raising your voice and keeping your tone neutral.

Reassure them: Make them feel less insecure or self-conscious about their appearance by reassuring them that your displeasure at a certain aspect of their appearance does not mean that you are not attracted to other parts of their appearance. Compliment them on those aspects.

Reach a resolution: Don’t leave the conversation without a clear resolution or plan to resolve or work out what both parties will actively do to ensure that they’re working towards attracting and being attracted to their spouses. If anyone needs to take some time to cool down, that’s okay, but the conversation has to be returned to.

Seek a neutral third-party: Consider getting the opinion of a third party that you both trust, whether that’s a family friend, or a therapist, to work on your issues individually and as a couple.