6 Unexpected Things That Secretly Predict a Marriage Won’t Last

Age can play a major role in marital success. Research from the University of Utah suggests that the ideal age range for tying the knot is between 28 and 32, as people in this window tend to have a more mature understanding of commitment.



Those who marry too young often enter into marriage before they fully grasp what it entails—whether it’s managing finances, navigating conflicts, or simply understanding their own personal growth. While some young couples make it work, rushing into marriage without a strong sense of self can increase the likelihood of divorce down the line.