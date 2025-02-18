The Secret “Chair” Method Recruiters Use to Test You

The "chair" test is a simple yet telling tactic some interviewers use to see how candidates respond to discomfort. Before the interview, they place a wobbly or unstable chair in front of their desk while keeping a sturdier, more comfortable one elsewhere in the room. The idea isn’t to test your balance—it’s to see whether you’ll recognize the problem and address it.

Candidates who speak up and request a different chair demonstrate self-advocacy and confidence, qualities that are valuable in any workplace. Those who simply endure the discomfort may be seen as passive or unwilling to address issues, even when they affect their own well-being.