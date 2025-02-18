The Secret “Chair” Method Recruiters Use to Test You
Job interviews aren’t just about your skills and experience; they’re also a way for employers to gauge your personality, problem-solving abilities, and how you handle the unexpected. Some companies even use subtle strategies to assess candidates without them realizing it. One particularly clever method has gained attention for its effectiveness in revealing a candidate’s confidence and assertiveness.
The “Chair” test: A quiet challenge
The "chair" test is a simple yet telling tactic some interviewers use to see how candidates respond to discomfort. Before the interview, they place a wobbly or unstable chair in front of their desk while keeping a sturdier, more comfortable one elsewhere in the room. The idea isn’t to test your balance—it’s to see whether you’ll recognize the problem and address it.
Candidates who speak up and request a different chair demonstrate self-advocacy and confidence, qualities that are valuable in any workplace. Those who simply endure the discomfort may be seen as passive or unwilling to address issues, even when they affect their own well-being.
How to respond.
If you find yourself in this situation, don’t hesitate to address it. Remember, an interview is a two-way evaluation—you’re assessing the company as much as they’re assessing you. If the chair feels unstable, say something like:
“This chair seems a bit wobbly—would it be alright if I switch to that one instead?”
This shows awareness, confidence, and a willingness to advocate for yourself—traits that employers value.
Another hidden test: The “Coffee Cup” trick
Another common tactic is the "Coffee Cup Test," which evaluates a candidate’s attentiveness and social awareness. During the interview, the employer might offer you a cup of coffee. At the end of the conversation, they observe what you do with it.
If you take the initiative to return the cup to the kitchen or ask where to put it, it signals thoughtfulness and a team-oriented mindset. If you simply leave it behind, it may suggest a lack of consideration for shared spaces and responsibilities.
While these subtle tests might seem insignificant, they can provide insight into how you approach workplace challenges and interactions. The best way to handle them? Stay observant, advocate for yourself when necessary, and always show consideration for your surroundings.
