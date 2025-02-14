Wonder Woman’s Daughter Creates Buzz — Their Uncanny Resemblance Shocks People

Lynda Carter, 73, made a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week alongside her lookalike daughter, Jessica Carter Altman, and fans couldn’t get enough of their striking resemblance. The iconic Wonder Woman actress and her daughter attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show, both dressed in sleek, all-black ensembles that exuded elegance. With their coordinated looks and undeniable beauty, the mother-daughter duo turned heads at the prestigious event.

Social media was flooded with reactions as fans marveled at how much Jessica resembles her famous mother. Many commented on their twin-like appearance, with one person writing, “They look like sisters!” Others took it a step further, calling for Jessica to follow in her mother’s footsteps. “She should be the new Wonder Woman,” one fan suggested, while another declared, “Warner Bros should look for her to be the next Wonder Woman. She is a worthy heir to that crown, the daughter of the queen.”

Berzane Nasser / ABACA / Abaca / East News

While Jessica Carter Altman has carved her own path as a singer, her latest appearance reignited interest in her Hollywood potential. With her mother’s timeless beauty and grace, many fans believe she has what it takes to carry on the Wonder Woman legacy. Whether she steps into the role or not, one thing is certain—Lynda Carter and her daughter made an unforgettable impression at Paris Fashion Week.

