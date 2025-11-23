I Was Denied My Sick Leave Because I Couldn’t Find a Replacement

Dear Bright Side,

I woke up with a fever on Monday.

I called HR to say I needed sick leave. She said, “First, you need to find someone to cover you! Your job is your duty!”

I told her that I’m too sick for that. She replied, “Leave denied.”

I laughed, “You win!”

30 minutes later, she calls me back in panic. That’s because I’d sent everyone in the office an email.

It said, “Advice to all my colleagues: don’t you dare get sick, because our company forgot it hired humans!”

I even attached a photo of myself in bed with a fever.

Flustered, HR asked me to send an apology and retract the email. The company board had seen it and was terrified it might go viral and hurt their image. They even offered me 3 days of paid leave to “recover.”

I stood my ground and said I’d done nothing wrong. I was reacting to what she told me, which was clearly outrageous.

Now I’m wondering if I went too far. I wanted this to be a clear lesson, so management understands our rights shouldn’t be ignored.

Am I wrong?

Nicole