I Was Happily Married Until Facebook Showed Me the Disgusting Truth About My Husband

One user came first to share their thoughts and advice, saying, “Leave the alimony and child support up to the lawyers and the judge. Just tell your lawyer what he said about quitting his job to avoid child support.”

Another one wrote an extended comment and said it all, “Yes. It’s called potential to earn. And I think I’d go ahead and have him charged with bigamy. It’s against the law to marry two women. And the first marriage will be the legitimate marriage. Should he legally marry her afterwards, the court will use both of their incomes to pay your alimony and child support.

Make sure that you give a great detail of all that is required in your monthly expenses. Children growing and needing new shoes and clothes, medications in flu season, field trips and birthday parties the children attend. Mark yourself for dry cleaning for work clothes, even if you don’t use it. And child care. Courts make the other parent pay for the child care.

If you go to school, he has to support you will you attend. So know all of your rights. Please make charges for bigamy. I’m sure your lawyer can handle that. Provide all social media and text messages.

Stop talking with the husband so that you have everything documented. And do not say one single word to him about anything to give him a clue about whatever you are doing.

You will be ok. Std and all. There is a huge population of people in the world with the std you may have. Seek those people out once you begin dating again. Disclose.

But at some point you’ll find your place with that disease and feel ok. I know you can’t see that, but it’s how it is. You’re also not the first woman who’s had someone leave their mark on you. I’m so sorry.

Get a good lawyer. He should ask the court to pay lawyer fees. Keep everything documented. Everything. Forever with him.

Never trust him, even if he seems like the old guy you knew. Anticipate he’ll try to manipulate you again. He has been and you didn’t know it. This is a sad story.”

One more person wrote, “I would take him to the cleaners, I would tell his family and his friends. Never protect a cheater, they often tell people you cheated to protect themselves. I knew when he accused you, it was his issue. Who does that to someone they love? No one.

Then get up and take your life back. Work, make more money (even if it takes a while). Get some talk therapy to get over this. Then marry handsome and faithful. You know this is going to blow up.”