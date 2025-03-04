I Was Happily Married Until Facebook Showed Me the Disgusting Truth About My Husband
A 35-year-old woman has gone viral on Reddit, sharing a jaw-dropping tale about her husband’s shocking double life—a secret she uncovered in the most unexpected way. What started as a casual scroll through a seemingly harmless Facebook post led to the revelation that would shatter everything she thought she knew about her marriage. It’s hard to imagine how a simple mom's group on the internet could turn into a nightmare, exposing the truth behind the perfect family life she had believed in for so long.
For years, she lived under the illusion of a stable, happy home, only to find out that her reality was built on a web of lies. Her raw emotions spilled over as she poured her heart out, recounting the painful discovery that rocked her world. She never expected that a social media post could unravel her entire life, leaving her questioning everything.
A frustrated woman turned to a Reddit community to share her mind-stirring story.
A 35-year-old woman, going by the nickname ThrowraFacebook12, turned to Reddit to share a mind-blowing story that completely shattered her world. Her tale, filled with pain and heartbreak, exposed the devastating truth behind what she thought was a small, perfect, and cozy family life. What began as an innocent post on social media soon spiraled into a nightmare, leaving her struggling to pick up the pieces of her shattered reality. As she bared her soul to the online community, it became clear that her world—once built on trust and love—was no longer what it seemed.
The woman opened her post, saying, "My husband and I have been married for 10 years and have two children together. He travels often. I also want to say that about 8 months ago I discovered that I was infected with an incurable STD. He blamed me for this, saying that I was the unfaithful one."
But this was just the tip of the iceberg for the OP. The full force of her misfortunes hit like a thunderclap out of nowhere, while she was casually scrolling through posts in a mom advice group. What started as a simple attempt to connect with other mothers soon unleashed a storm of truth that turned her life upside down.
The OP made an ugly discovery about her husband.
The woman wrote, [edited], "I was scrolling through a moms' group when I saw a post that stunned me—one woman planned to give her husband laxative tea just so he’d be too sick to go to his soccer game. I went to read the comments, and, to my utter shock, I saw a profile that had a photo of a woman with my husband." The OP could never have imagined that her interest in reading the comments would lead to such an astonishing find.
The woman goes on with her story, saying, "I started watching, and apparently they got married civilly, my husband created another profile but has a different name and surname. I think that child has his false last name because she uploaded a post when she went to register the child's birth certificate and placed the full name there as if she were proud of it."
The OP knew she couldn’t sit back and ignore what she had uncovered.
The desperate woman shared, "I posted it in the same group (now that they give the option to post anonymously), several gave me advice, and we deduced that possibly the other lady didn't know because of what she shared on her profile."
The OP decided to dig for the truth and confronted her husband's mistress. She shared, "I wrote to her and was surprised that she did know that he was married. They have been married for 2 years and their baby is approximately 14 months old. Although they are not technically married, their marriage is not valid."
What was once a peaceful, happy life for the OP quickly spiraled into complete chaos—all because of one innocent post.
The OP wrote, "I hired a lawyer, I took all the evidence, and I am in the divorce process, since when I complained he preferred her, he left the house to live with her."
But this wasn't even all, as the OP shared, not hiding her true emotions anymore. She wrote, "Besides, he refuses to give alimony, claiming that he has another child to support, and that if he has to give alimony to my children, he will seek the minimum payment even if he has to quit his job."
The woman sincerely wanted a piece of advice, as she appeared in a really tough situation and needed help, desperately. She asked, "How do I proceed with my life? I think I feel very limited in rebuilding my life because of the STD and my children."
People of Reddit were quick with their opinions and advice, and many of them supported the desperate lady.
One user came first to share their thoughts and advice, saying, “Leave the alimony and child support up to the lawyers and the judge. Just tell your lawyer what he said about quitting his job to avoid child support.”
Another one wrote an extended comment and said it all, “Yes. It’s called potential to earn. And I think I’d go ahead and have him charged with bigamy. It’s against the law to marry two women. And the first marriage will be the legitimate marriage. Should he legally marry her afterwards, the court will use both of their incomes to pay your alimony and child support.
Make sure that you give a great detail of all that is required in your monthly expenses. Children growing and needing new shoes and clothes, medications in flu season, field trips and birthday parties the children attend. Mark yourself for dry cleaning for work clothes, even if you don’t use it. And child care. Courts make the other parent pay for the child care.
If you go to school, he has to support you will you attend. So know all of your rights. Please make charges for bigamy. I’m sure your lawyer can handle that. Provide all social media and text messages.
Stop talking with the husband so that you have everything documented. And do not say one single word to him about anything to give him a clue about whatever you are doing.
You will be ok. Std and all. There is a huge population of people in the world with the std you may have. Seek those people out once you begin dating again. Disclose.
But at some point you’ll find your place with that disease and feel ok. I know you can’t see that, but it’s how it is. You’re also not the first woman who’s had someone leave their mark on you. I’m so sorry.
Get a good lawyer. He should ask the court to pay lawyer fees. Keep everything documented. Everything. Forever with him.
Never trust him, even if he seems like the old guy you knew. Anticipate he’ll try to manipulate you again. He has been and you didn’t know it. This is a sad story.”
One more person wrote, “I would take him to the cleaners, I would tell his family and his friends. Never protect a cheater, they often tell people you cheated to protect themselves. I knew when he accused you, it was his issue. Who does that to someone they love? No one.
Then get up and take your life back. Work, make more money (even if it takes a while). Get some talk therapy to get over this. Then marry handsome and faithful. You know this is going to blow up.”
And here's yet another story from a woman, who also caught her husband cheating. But her investigation was pretty much like one of a Sherlock Holmes, because she came to her revelation after looking at a post where her husband showed what he ordered for breakfast.