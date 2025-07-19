I Watched My Siblings Use My Parents as Their Personal Bank—but It Was Too Late to Stop It

Dear Bright Side,



As the only son in my family, I’ve always felt responsible for looking out for my parents. Over time, I watched my sisters borrow money from them for things they didn’t need. When I finally worked up the courage to confront them, I was shocked to learn they had been secretly transferring money from our parents’ savings into their accounts to spend on luxuries.

They had access to the account through shared login information, which our parents had only given us for emergency use. But instead of respecting that, they took advantage of it. I discovered the transfers by accident when one of my sisters left her phone unattended, and I saw the app still open.

When I confronted them, they insisted our parents had permitted them to use the money, but they were lying. I asked them to show the transaction history to our parents, and they made excuses like, “Oh, you can’t access that feature anymore,” or, “The app’s been glitching ever since the update.”

Since my parents aren’t familiar with how these apps work, they believed my sisters and dismissed my concerns. I lost access to the account after that, so now I have no way to prove what I saw.

I’m stuck. I don’t know how to help or how to convince my parents that something’s wrong. I know what my sisters are doing is not right, and I want to stop them without causing irreparable harm to our relationship.

