I Refuse to Sacrifice My Own Dreams Just to Be My Family’s Free Maid

I (19F) grew up the “responsible daughter” in a family of five. My older brother dropped out and moved back home. My younger sister’s still in middle school. I got into a good college out of state with a partial scholarship. It wasn’t free, but it was manageable. I was excited to finally have something of my own.

My dad wasn’t.

He kept saying, “You should just go to community college and work part-time. We need you here. Your mom’s tired. The house needs cleaning. Your sister looks up to you.” It started subtly, but turned into guilt. Constant reminders of how “selfish” I was being by leaving.

The worst part? He said, “If you go, don’t expect this to be your home anymore.”