I Refuse to Sacrifice My Own Dreams Just to Be My Family’s Free Maid
Here’s what she wrote:
I (19F) grew up the “responsible daughter” in a family of five. My older brother dropped out and moved back home. My younger sister’s still in middle school. I got into a good college out of state with a partial scholarship. It wasn’t free, but it was manageable. I was excited to finally have something of my own.
My dad wasn’t.
He kept saying, “You should just go to community college and work part-time. We need you here. Your mom’s tired. The house needs cleaning. Your sister looks up to you.” It started subtly, but turned into guilt. Constant reminders of how “selfish” I was being by leaving.
The worst part? He said, “If you go, don’t expect this to be your home anymore.”
He meant it.
I cried when I packed. Not because I doubted my decision, but because I was being emotionally disowned for wanting more. For not becoming the family’s second mother.
Now I’m living with a roommate I met two weeks ago who cheers louder for me than my dad ever did. And somehow, that feels more like home than the house I grew up in.
People supported her:
- You did the right thing. I’m proud of you OP for earning that scholarship and for escaping the eldest daughter curse.
You will make a better life for yourself! You will find your chosen family who will support everything you do. Keep choosing yourself.
That’s the best example to your little sister. © AubergineForestGreen / Reddit
- Your father needs to learn how to clean a house. © CosmoKkgirl / Reddit
- As the oldest daughter of 5 who didn’t leave when they should have, you did the right thing. You’re right. You’re not responsible for them, and guilt is a heavy-handed slap to the face. Go be free; build your life with people who genuinely care about you. © TheRandomAlphabet / Reddit
- Honestly? Dad’s behavior is emotional manipulation 101. © SoftSmirkz / Reddit
- You’re a kid, not a parent substitute. Good for you for getting that scholarship and not letting it pass you by! I’m sorry your parents suck but you’re breaking generational cycles by leaving. Hopefully your siblings will follow in your footsteps! © Prior_Pomegranate960 / Reddit
- Good for you! There is a difference between “selfish” and “self-care”. You aren’t selfish — you are laying the foundation to be a success for the rest of your life. © DueWerewolf1 / Reddit
- Parentification is a real thing. If Mom is so tired, Dad needs to step up. They are the parents, not you. Congratulations for breaking free. I have cousins who didn’t for years and then never had kids because they had already raised siblings when they weren’t at all mature enough/prepared to do so. You have a more open future this way. © MallUpstairs2886 / Reddit
- I have college age kids and I cannot imagine not wanting the best for them. My heart goes out to you. A big warm hug from me to you. © 3kota / Reddit
- We are all your family know and will cheer you on! Hooray for you and your exciting new college life. Remember to eat, sleep, study and have a good time, make new friends who will become your chosen family . These can be the best memories enjoy every second! © Inevitable_Project49 / Reddit
- I’m so proud that you chose yourself. Make an amazing life! © Unlucky-Captain1431 / Reddit
