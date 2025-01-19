"I Would File for Divorce," Groom Sparks Debate After Spraying Bride With Champagne

Weddings are known for their grand gestures, but one groom’s bubbly antics have uncorked a heated debate online. Cole Hennessey and Kristal Kim tied the knot in stunning Lake Como, Italy. While the scenic views were breathtaking, it was a viral moment from their celebration that stole the spotlight.

A Viral Wedding Moment in Lake Como

In a video, now making rounds on social media, the couple was seen toasting their new life together. Hennessey, brimming with excitement, opened a bottle of sparkle drink like a sports champion in Formula 1. As cheers erupted and someone warned, "Watch the cake!" he shook the bottle and sent champagne flying. The crowd laughed, and so did the bride, until Hennessey aimed the spray at her, soaking her face and her elegant white gown.

Mixed Reactions to a Fizzy Celebration

While some guests were in on the fun, a few voices in the background shouted, "No! Not on her!" Others added, "Not the dress!" Yet Kristal appeared unfazed, laughing along and showing she could roll with the sparkle. Not stopping there, Hennessey took a celebratory swig, shared a sip with his bride, and encouraged her to join in the spraying festivities. With a bit of coaxing from the crowd, "Get him back!" Kristal attempted her own champagne revenge. However, her spray was more of a light drizzle compared to her groom’s full-blown shower.

Internet Divides Over Wedding Champagne Spray

The video has sparked a lively debate. Critics argue the stunt crossed the line. "I would file for divorce. Spraying champagne on a bride in her wedding gown? Sticky hair, ruined makeup, and a damp dress, absolutely not," one user fumed. Another added, "Dry champagne smells terrible. He probably ruined her night unless she had a backup dress." Others compared the moment to the controversial wedding cake smash, calling it a lack of respect for the bride’s efforts to look her best.

Defending the Groom’s Playful Spirit

On the flip side, many rallied to Hennessey’s defense. "She looks happy! Not everyone cares about perfect makeup or staying spotless," one commenter pointed out. Another praised the couple for showing that weddings can be about joy, friendship, and not sweating the small stuff. "Love this energy. They’re clearly having fun and being themselves. A wedding is for both people, not just about the bride," another chimed in.

The Groom Speaks Out

Amid the buzz, Hennessey himself responded with humor. Posting a photo from their honeymoon, he wrote, "Day one of marriage: I’m being canceled online for having fun with my wife." Whether you see it as a celebration gone too far or a lighthearted moment between newlyweds, this sorrel drink spray has undoubtedly captured the internet’s attention. For better or worse, it’s a moment the couple, and the internet, won’t soon forget.