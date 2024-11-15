I’m 57, and People Judge Me for My Dating Choices

Elaina St James, a 57-year-old model from Chicago, recently shared that she exclusively dates younger men in their 20s after growing tired of her experiences with men her own age. According to Elaina, her shift towards dating younger partners began several years ago when she realized that men closer to her age often didn’t share her enthusiasm or energy for life. In her view, younger men offer a refreshing, vibrant connection that aligns better with her own adventurous spirit. Elaina gave more reasons for her romantic preferences, and many people totally admire her fresh view of life.

Elaina has become an inspiration for many at the age of 54.

Elaina St James, 57, is a model and a content creator, who became famous for her frank and unconventional attitude to dating. Elaina’s popularity skyrocketed when she was 54. Back then, she started actively promoting her “Age is just a number” attitude on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube as well as her own website. Most days you can find Elaina just being a solo mom to a household of human and fur kids. Elaina adores traveling, gardening and sharing laughs with other women, who share her views of life and romance in particular. The stunning woman became an inspiration to many also after she issued her own book, named “How To Date Hot Older Women: The Ultimate Guide to Dating Older Women.”

Elaina made a powerful statement about dating and romance.

A 57-year-old model has revealed that she will only date men who are in their 20s. She explained her choice by “being fed up with boring relationship with older men.” Elaina St James, originally from Chicago, first set her eyes on dating younger blokes more than 4 years ago. She suddenly discovered that men of her own age couldn’t keep up with her lust for life and her vigor. One of her latest boyfriends was just 23 years old, and Elaina was 56 at the time — making her 33 years his senior. She explained her choice of partners, saying that she absolutely loved her partner’s boyish good looks, sweet demeanor and vitality. The woman also highlighted that her new boyfriend was very positive and laid-back. The woman admitted that she also got attracted to the man’s great body and a full head of hair.

Elaina isn’t afraid of calling things by their names, and her honest confessions win the hearts of many.

The 57-year-old beauty confessed that she cannot imagine dating anyone over the age of 40 anymore because “they become grumpy old men.” Elaina said that she often gets called a cougar, but actually loves it. She revealed that having this drive and vigor as a part of her life over 50 is phenomenal. Elaina has dated men her own age in the past, but the woman quickly became bored of the same trivial routine and her partners’ health issues. “Old men have bad backs, bad attitudes and lots of baggage,” she says. The woman claims that with men of her age she didn’t feel any passion, spontaneity or desire. Younger men, according to the model, are vibrant and playful. Elaina says, “To them, my older skin is exotic. They love my cellulite and the fact that my breasts aren’t perky.”

The 57-year-old beauty drives her inspiration from other famous people.

In one of her Instagram posts, Elaina shared that Star Trek and William Shatner in particular played a big role in forming her life philosophy. Elaina wrote, “I was a geeky kid with a tough home life and not many friends. I didn’t feel like I belonged anywhere. TV for me as a kid was not only an escape, it was a window of possibility- glimpses of what could be. Star Trek was a big part of that. Every day after school in the 70s, I would sit in a swivel chair and immerse myself in Star Trek. At school, I found friends and we would play Star Trek. When a friend told me William Shatner, ‘Captain James T Kirk’ was making an appearance in NC the month after we moved here, I immediately made plans for a photo op for my son and I. Even for the few moments I was in his presence he exuded that star quality. William Shatner still has ‘IT’ at 93. I often say, ‘Age is Just a Number, Attitude is Everything.’ William Shatner is a perfect example of this. If you watch his documentary (and I encourage you to watch it) you will see that his zest of life, the passion and curiosity that is so much a part of Capt. Kirk is also who Bill Shatner is and why at 93 he is out living life. I am so grateful that I got to meet one of my first celebrity heroes and wanted to share the photo and another one from the convention in a replica transporter. Live Long and Prosper.”

Elaina’s brave choices aren’t only about dating younger men.

Elaina St James is also famous for her brave statements about beauty standards, which are imposed on women of all ages by society. In one of her Instagram videos from early 2024, Elaina appears wearing a miniskirt, and the caption says, “Women over 50 should stop wearing miniskirts. I’m 56.” People supported the woman in the comments to the video. The whole thread turned to a pool of compliments that amazed people were paying to Elaina’s youthful looks and brave decisions.