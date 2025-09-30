I’m Vegan and Asked a Coworker to Stop Eating Meat Near Me — Now I’ve Landed in HR

“I’ve been vegan for years, and it’s never been an issue at work — until now. My coworker Mark loves eating heavy meat dishes right at his desk, which is only a few feet from mine. The smell makes me nauseous, and after weeks of trying to ignore it, I finally said: ‘Mark, could you please not eat meat so close to my desk?’

I thought I was being polite, but apparently not. The next day, HR emailed me to come in for a meeting. Turns out Mark reported me — saying I was harassing him and trying to ‘control his food choices.’

In the meeting, I explained that I wasn’t banning meat from the office, I just wanted a little consideration in shared space. HR said they’d ‘look into it,’ but now Mark keeps smirking at me, like he won. And honestly? I’m scared this is going to hurt my reputation at work more than his.”