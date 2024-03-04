Iris Apfel, the Flamboyant Icon in the Fashion World, Has Sadly Passed Away at the Age of 102

Iris Apfel, whose shining personality has ignited the world of fashion, has sadly passed away at the age of 102. The news was confirmed on her Instagram page, in a heartbreaking post to her 3 million followers. It was confirmed that Iris Apfel passed away on March 1. Many people have come to the comments under the sad post to pay the sweetest tributes to the diva.

The heartbreaking post appeared on Iris’ Instagram page.

A post about Iris Apfel’s death appeared on her Instagram page. The post showed the self-proclaimed «geriatric starlet» donning an amazing black and gold gown, while sporting her iconic oversized glasses, bold gold bangles, and distinctive white hair. In a matter of hours, the sad news post was flooded with tributes from fans and stars alike, with one person writing: «You have shown us and the fashion world that age is just a number. Thank you for being you and inspiring everyone. Rest in Fashion, Iris girl.» A second person commented: «Rest in peace! You were an inspiration to us all with your unique and daring style! You will be missed.» «She inspired so many women to be bold, and brave and truly authentic to ignore the number of years we have lived and view age as an opportunity to shine,» a third typed. «What a beautiful legacy.»

Many famous people expressed their gratitude to Iris for her shiny contribution to the world.

A famous US designer Tommy Hilfiger also paid tribute to the beloved «innovator and leader». «Iris Apfel has become a world-famous fashion icon because of her incredible talent not only as an artist, but as an influencer,» he said. «She has had an amazing effect on so many people with her huge heart and magic touch with everyone she meets.» Her agent, Lori Sale, described her time with Apfel as «the honor of a lifetime». «I will miss her daily calls, always greeted with the familiar question: ’What have you got for me today?’ Testament to her insatiable desire to work,» Sale said. «She was a visionary in every sense of the word. She saw the world through a unique lens — one adorned with giant, distinctive spectacles that sat atop her nose.» «Through those lenses, she saw the world as a kaleidoscope of color, a canvas of patterns and prints.» «Her artistic eye transformed the mundane into the extraordinary, and her ability to blend the unconventional with the elegant was nothing short of magical.»

Iris has rose to fame owing to her not being afraid to change fashion and making it more positive.

Born on August 29, 1921, Iris Apfel was famous for her unsurpassed, eye-catching outfits, combining haute couture and oversized costume jewelry. A classic look of Iris would, for example, pair a feather boa with strands of chunky beads, bangles and a jacket decorated with some intricate beadwork. Wearing her big, round, black-rimmed glasses, bright red lipstick and short white hair, Iris stood out at every fashion show she attended. Her style has become the subject of museum exhibits and a documentary film, «Iris,» directed by Albert Maysles. «I’m not pretty, and I’ll never be pretty, but it doesn’t matter,» she once said. «I have something much better. I have style.» Iris Apfel rose to late-in-life fame on social media, having nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, where her profile says: «More is more & Less is a Bore.» «Being stylish and being fashionable are two entirely different things,» she once said. «You can easily buy your way into being fashionable. Style, I think, is in your DNA. It implies originality and courage.»