’’Wants Men’s Attention’’ Mom Shamed for Public Breastfeeding — Her Response Is Powerful

Breastfeeding is a normal and essential part of life, and one young mother is determined to defend her right to nurse openly in public without hiding. At just 18, she’s speaking out about the obstacles she faces while feeding her 2-year-old, sharing a raw and uplifting perspective.

Strangers stare at her unwantedly.

Shania O’Neill confidently breastfeeds her daughter wherever necessary. She explained, ’’It could be anywhere; the tram, bus, a restaurant, I could be pushing the [stroller] in a shop and I’ll feed her wherever we are.’’



Online opinions were divided, with many disliking her breastfeeding publicly. One commented, ’’It’s offensive in public.’’ Another added, ’’A little cover would do or is she just wanting men’s attention?’’

Despite her confidence, the young mother acknowledged that she often attracts unwanted stares and comments from strangers, which she finds incredibly frustrating. She noted, ’’Boobs are for feeding babies. It’s a natural thing.’’

The Gen Z mom elaborated further, emphasizing her perspective by saying, ’’I don’t get why people think it’s me looking for attention. I am just doing something so natural that was seen as normal 60 years ago.’’



She emphasizes breastfeeding’s importance.

The young mother never imagined she would one day become a social media advocate for public breastfeeding. In fact, she admits she initially felt uncertain about.

In fact, she admits that she ’’never planned on breastfeeding.’’ But once O’Neill did it, she noted, ’’It completely changed me. It’s created such an amazing bond.’’

This young mom is unstoppable.

O’Neill shared that, in the beginning, she would cover up while breastfeeding but quickly stopped because it made her feel uncomfortable. She remarked, ’’It was hard with a blanket because I had to keep checking every 2 seconds underneath it. So now I don’t use one at all, and it’s much easier.’’

Despite the criticism she faces, O’Neill remains steadfast in her decision to breastfeed openly. She declared, ’’You wouldn’t tell a woman feeding with a bottle to cover up the bottle.’’

The 18-year-old also urges other mothers to embrace their right to breastfeed openly and not let the opinions or judgments of others hold them back. She said, ’’I would recommend for moms to just go into it without a care in the world. Your baby comes first.’’