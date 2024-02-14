I’ve Never Been Pregnant, but I’ve Been Breastfeeding Our Son for Four Months

A woman, who says she’s never been pregnant or given birth, is sharing her story about breastfeeding her newborn. Let’s check out the photos and learn about the science behind it.

A woman’s YouTube video received widespread attention.

A woman took to her YouTube channel, where her video garnered nearly 1 million likes and was viewed a staggering 24.5 million times. She wanted to clear up any misconceptions, stating outright that she wasn’t pregnant and had never been. However, she proudly shared that she’d been breastfeeding her son for four months. Between nursing sessions, she diligently pumped breast milk.

In the video, she showcased her pumping routine, mentioning it was her second session of the day and almost complete. With a mix of enthusiasm and amazement, she then revealed the quantity of milk she’d collected. She observed that she tended to produce more milk from her left breast, around six and a half ounces, compared to just over three ounces from her right.

Turns out that it is possible to breastfeed a baby even if you have not been pregnant. This is called induced lactation.

Reflecting on her journey, she expressed astonishment at being able to induce lactation and marveled at the process. She also pointed out the natural fluctuations in milk production throughout the day, noting that her output varied between pumping sessions.

Induced lactation is the process of stimulating milk production in a woman who has not been pregnant or given birth. This can be achieved through hormonal therapy, breast stimulation, and regular breastfeeding or pumping. It’s often used by adoptive mothers, same-sex couples, or women who have experienced infertility but wish to breastfeed.