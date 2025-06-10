I’ve Worked for Decades—I Won’t Postpone My Retirement for My Daughter

I’m 65 and finally retiring after working since I was 19 — two jobs, raising my daughter alone, no vacations. I’ve been dreaming of this moment for years.

Then my daughter asked me to delay retirement... to become her full-time, unpaid nanny. I said no.

She says I’m being selfish for saying no.

One evening, she called and told me something like, “But what else are you going to be doing? Sitting around watching TV?” Then came the guilt trip, “After everything you did for me, can’t you do this one thing for your grandkids?”

Honestly? I’ve done the one thing. A hundred times. I’ve been the rock for decades. I’m tired. I didn’t work 40+ years just to immediately jump into another unpaid full-time job.

Now she’s upset. Her husband’s being cold. Even my sister called and said I’m being selfish. But no one was offering to help me when I was burning out raising a kid alone.

I love my grandkids. But I’m not giving up my retirement to do this all over again.

I just want to rest. Is that so much to ask?