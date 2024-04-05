Emilia Clarke Was Shocked by Jason Momoa’s Modesty Cover While Filming Intimate Scenes

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke, famous for playing Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, are still beloved by fans for their amazing chemistry. Even though it’s been a while since the show ended, they often show off their friendship on social media. Recently, Momoa spilled the beans that they used a stand-in for intimate scenes with Clarke during filming, which got fans talking.

They got along from the first moment they met.

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke’s on-screen chemistry in Game of Thrones remains legendary, captivating audiences worldwide. Back in 2011, the two burst onto our screens as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones Season 1. Despite starting with a rocky arranged marriage, their characters quickly won us over with their blossoming romance. Daenerys tried to connect with Drogo by learning his language, which he appreciated, and he showed her love and respect in return. But, of course, GoT had a knack for breaking our hearts, and both Drogo and Daenerys met tragic ends during the show’s eight-season run. In a fun 2017 chat, Emilia Clarke shared a hilarious story about meeting Jason Momoa for the first time in a Belfast hotel where the cast was staying. Clarke laughed as she recalled that a huge Hawaiian man had come bounding over to her, picked her up, and genuinely rugby-tackled her to the floor. She mentioned that it was only when he picked her back up and kind of dusted her off that she had exclaimed, «Who are you?» Their bond was clear from the start!

Momoa and Clarke had to film different intimate scenes on set, and he helped her cope with embarrassment.

EAST NEWS

Clarke has openly talked about how Momoa supported her during tough intimate scenes when she was just 23 and new to acting. Emilia shared how scary it was to be naked on set for the first time. Luckily, Momoa looked out for her, being kind and caring. Clarke said he made sure she felt comfortable. Despite the challenges of filming, she found comfort in scenes with Momoa, appreciating his protective attitude, saying, «No, sweetie, this isn’t okay.» Clarke went on to explain how Momoa continued to support her during those tough scenes, thanking him for being understanding and experienced in the industry, which helped her relax on set. He even made sure she was warm between takes, asking for a robe when needed. Clarke values Momoa’s kindness and thoughtfulness, noting, «He was crying more than I was.» She felt lucky to have had such a supportive co-star during those vulnerable moments.

The actor reveals the unusual «tool» he used to film those scenes.

In Game of Thrones, unlike some other characters, Jason Momoa managed to keep his «private area» off-camera. However, instead of using the usual modesty sock, Momoa opted for a different approach. Recounting a funny moment on set, Clarke explained how, during a particularly intense scene in season one, Momoa surprised everyone by wearing a beautiful pink, fluffy sock instead of the usual cover. This unexpected choice brought some humor to the set, leaving Clarke amused and a bit flustered.

Momoa later shared why he went for the fluffy sock instead of the traditional one: he jokingly described the cold weather during filming and his decision to have fun with the scene. He playfully adorned himself with fluffy pink socks and added them to «appropriate places.» As Momoa approached Clarke for the scene, he exaggerated his movements to make her laugh. Despite Clarke trying to hold it together, she couldn’t help but burst into laughter. Eventually, when the director noticed, Clarke couldn’t resist revealing Momoa’s unexpected wardrobe choice. The crew joined to ensure they could finish the scene without further laughter, but Momoa’s playful antics added some lightheartedness to the filming process.

They still keep in touch after many years since the end of Game of Thrones.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/East News

Given the mentioned episodes, it should come as no surprise that Momoa has often been praised for his loving, supportive, and understanding personality on and off set. In 2019, Clarke bravely opened up about her life-threatening battle with an aneurysm following the filming of the first season of Game of Thrones. In that circumstance, Momoa expressed his long-standing involvement and support, stating that he had been part of the situation for a very long time. Momoa conveyed his deep affection, stating, «We’ve had so many scares, and I think it’s beautiful that she’s so brave in helping the world and trying to raise awareness.» Now, years apart from the end of the series, the duo still reunites and shares moments together, despite living in different countries. For instance, they usually reunite in London; indeed, Momoa revealed that whenever he visits England, he makes sure to reach out. On another occasion, when asked if fans go crazy when they see them together, Momoa playfully replied, «I go crazy when I see her.»

