Jennifer Aniston Is in Shock Following Matthew Perry’s Death: Here’s Her Touching Tribute

Jennifer Aniston, hit hard by the sudden loss of Matthew Perry, has been one of the most affected. Still processing the shock, the actress has shared a touching tribute to honor her friend’s memory. She, along with the co-stars who shared the stage with him for over 10 years, is grappling with the devastating news.

They were a “chosen” family.

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston shared a friendship that extended well beyond the confines of the iconic Friends set. Having portrayed the beloved on-screen friends, Chandler Bing and Rachel Green, their bond went beyond the scripted lines and laughter of the sitcom. Over the years, the 2 actors have demonstrated a genuine and enduring connection. Their friendship has weathered the passage of time since the show’s conclusion, evolving into a support system for one another in both personal and professional endeavors. Fans have been treated to glimpses of their camaraderie through various public appearances, interviews, and social media interactions. The chemistry that made Chandler and Rachel a favorite on-screen pair seems to have translated into a real-life connection marked by mutual respect and friendship. Whether it’s attending events together or sharing lighthearted moments on social media, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston have continued to be a source of delight for fans, and they have stood by each other’s sides even during their hardest times.

She supported him when he hit rock bottom.

When Perry hit the big time, the fame and crazy workload hit him back, pushing him into a tough spot marked by some self-destructive habits. He described it as being stuck “in a dark room,” feeling “completely alone.” Thankfully, his co-stars, especially Aniston, weren’t just co-workers. When things got tough, Aniston didn’t shy away. She straight-up confronted Perry, and he admitted it was a scary moment. But he was super grateful for that. According to him, Aniston reached out the most during that rough patch. It’s as if she threw him a lifeline when he needed it the most. “She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that,” Perry said.

Aniston wasn’t just a co-star; she became a real friend who stepped up when things got really tough for Perry. In a poignant revelation last year, the late actor, who passed away at the age of 54, shared insight into the unwavering support he received from her. Despite being at a point in his career where he should have been celebrating success, Perry felt isolated in his private battle. However, with the support of Aniston and his co-stars, he found a glimmer of hope, helping him fight against the challenges of addiction and preventing the potential loss of what he held dear. In their connection, Perry discovered the strength to confront his demons and navigate toward a path of recovery.

The sudden loss has devastated Aniston.

The sudden death of Matthew Perry at the age of 54 has profoundly affected Jennifer Aniston, leaving her in a state of shock, struggling to come to terms with the loss. Perry’s tragic death on October 28, in what appears to be an accidental drowning in his Los Angeles home’s outdoor hot tub, has left Aniston reeling. Aniston has joined her fellow Friends co-stars at Perry’s funeral, where, according to an onlooker, she kept to herself. A source close to Aniston has provided insight into her emotional state, revealing that she, along with Courteney Cox, is particularly affected by the loss. The insider shared that Aniston is possibly struggling the most acutely, facing a second significant loss in less than a year. With the first anniversary of her father’s death looming, the source conveyed that Aniston hasn’t fully recovered from that loss, and Perry’s passing has dealt another emotional blow, knocking her off her feet.

A heart-wrenching tribute

The overlapping grief adds a layer of complexity to Aniston’s mourning process as she copes with the dual challenges of personal losses within a relatively short time frame. However, like her co-stars, she has taken to social media to pay him one last tribute, cherishing his memory with all the people who have loved him alive and beyond. On a carousel of pictures from the set of Friends, Aniston poured out her emotions while saying goodbye to Perry. She talked about the crazy mix of feelings that come with grief, and how it lets you appreciate the moments of joy and gratitude for loving someone so deeply. Perry was more than just a co-star; he was family. For Perry, making people laugh was his thing. He once said that if he didn’t hear laughter, he thought he was a goner. She also added, “His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

Aniston also shared a touching message he sent her a little while ago.

Aniston also shared a heartfelt message that Perry sent her not too long ago, revealing that she’s been going through their messages over the past couple of weeks. She expressed the emotional rollercoaster of laughing, crying, and then laughing again while revisiting their texts. These messages, filled with shared moments and inside jokes, are something she plans to cherish forever. In one text he sent out of the blue, she found a message that captured everything. She ended her post with a touching farewell to Perry, expressing her deep love for him and acknowledging that he is now at peace and free from pain. She shared how she talks to him every day, playfully adding that she can almost hear him saying, “Could you BE any crazier?”