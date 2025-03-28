Jennifer Aniston Responds to Ex-Husband’s Secret Marriage and Wins Public Support

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux first met in 2022, introduced by their mutual friend, actress Louisa Jacobson, at an intimate gathering at The Nines, a cozy bar in Lower Manhattan. “After the party, a group of us went to grab a drink nearby,” Nicole says.It was an abnormally cold night <...>, and Justin very kindly offered me his gloves, which I gratefully accepted and promptly returned once we were back inside.“

The next morning, Nicole received an unexpected text from Justin. It simply said, “This yours?” accompanied by a photo. It was a picture of him holding my little crisscrossed diamond ring, which I had worn and sadly assumed I’d lost the night before," she explains. “Turns out it had slipped off my cold finger into his large gloves when I returned them. Justin put his hands into the glove the next morning, and the ring slid halfway onto his finger. He likes to joke that I proposed first, the very first night we met!”