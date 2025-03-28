Jennifer Aniston Responds to Ex-Husband’s Secret Marriage and Wins Public Support
Jennifer Aniston has once again captured public attention, though this time it’s unrelated to her Hollywood career. The beloved Friends star recently responded to the unexpected news of her ex-husband Justin Theroux’s marriage to Nicole Brydon Bloom.
Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux first met in 2022, introduced by their mutual friend, actress Louisa Jacobson, at an intimate gathering at The Nines, a cozy bar in Lower Manhattan. “After the party, a group of us went to grab a drink nearby,” Nicole says.It was an abnormally cold night <...>, and Justin very kindly offered me his gloves, which I gratefully accepted and promptly returned once we were back inside.“
The next morning, Nicole received an unexpected text from Justin. It simply said, “This yours?” accompanied by a photo. It was a picture of him holding my little crisscrossed diamond ring, which I had worn and sadly assumed I’d lost the night before," she explains. “Turns out it had slipped off my cold finger into his large gloves when I returned them. Justin put his hands into the glove the next morning, and the ring slid halfway onto his finger. He likes to joke that I proposed first, the very first night we met!”
Jen’s reaction was immediate.
Fast forward to last weekend, and Nicole and Justin said “I do” in a picturesque ceremony in Mexico, surrounded by a star-studded guest list. One notable person who wasn’t in the loop? Justin’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. The former couple, who were married from 2015 to 2018, reportedly hadn’t spoken about the wedding, and Jennifer found out through the headlines—just like everyone else.
Still, a source close to her shared, “She cannot help but be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful.”
Though the news came as a surprise, Jennifer reached out to congratulate him—offering well wishes with true warmth and grace.
What are the headlines saying about Jen’s response?
“Jennifer was actually one of the first to congratulate Justin on his marriage,” a source told. “Yes, it took her by surprise, but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love.”
Another insider echoed the sentiment, saying, “Nobody should feel bad for Jen, she’s fine. She’s loved and lost like the rest of us, but her life is still pretty good. If she ends up with someone down the line, that would be beautiful. So whether it is Brad or Justin, she had her chance with them and loved it while it was great. Now she is on a different path, as they are in their lives. She only feels joy for her exes’ successes. She’s old enough to not cry over spilled milk. If anything is on her mind about Justin, it would be, let Justin be happy.”
The public has been rallying behind Jennifer, with fans flooding social media to praise her grace, maturity, and unwavering positivity. Her handling of the situation has only deepened admiration for her. As one insider put it, “This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there.”
And speaking of fresh starts, Hugh Jackman has also recently stepped into a new chapter with someone special, showing that love can bloom again—no matter the timing. It’s a reminder that happy endings aren’t just for the movies.
