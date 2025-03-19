Jennifer Lawrence’s Second Baby Is Almost Here, and the Public Speculates One Thing
Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are gearing up for baby number two! The Oscar-winning actress is pregnant with their second child, and according to a source, she has been “feeling really good throughout her pregnancy.”
Baby’s approximate date of birth
“Jennifer has been prioritizing taking care of herself, staying active and healthy,” the insider added. And when it comes to expanding their family, both Jennifer and Cooke couldn’t be more thrilled. “They are both chill and fun parents,” the source shared, adding that the couple is so excited about their growing family.
Another insider told People that Jennifer is “thrilled to be pregnant again.” The source explained, “She loves being a mom. She’s thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will be three when the new baby arrives.”
Jennifer and Cooke, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child, a son named Cy, on February 23, 2022. Based on this timeline, their second baby is expected to arrive sometime after Cy’s third birthday in 2025.
Speculation about her giving birth vs. the reality of the situation.
The couple recently stepped out in New York City on Sunday (March 16), just as rumors swirled that Jennifer had already given birth.
However, the actress is still pregnant, with her due date quickly approaching. The 34-year-old star was seen linking arms with Cooke Maroney, looking effortlessly chic in a navy blue trench coat and carrying a leopard-print tote bag.
Jennifer’s pregnancy was confirmed in October 2024, and as recently as last month, she was spotted in NYC with a visible baby bump. With the baby’s arrival just around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of their growing family!
