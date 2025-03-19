Jennifer Lawrence’s Second Baby Is Almost Here, and the Public Speculates One Thing

Another insider told People that Jennifer is “thrilled to be pregnant again.” The source explained, “She loves being a mom. She’s thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will be three when the new baby arrives.”

Jennifer and Cooke, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child, a son named Cy, on February 23, 2022. Based on this timeline, their second baby is expected to arrive sometime after Cy’s third birthday in 2025.