“Never Looked Happier,” J.Lo and Ben Affleck Reunite on the Red Carpet Since Their Divorce—Fans Say the Same Thing
No one saw this coming, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just set the red carpet on fire. Stepping out together for the first time since their divorce, they radiated a closeness and confidence that most divorced couples could only dream of. Was there a spark of old love in the air? No one knows for sure, but fans certainly had plenty to say.
Who says exes can’t do red carpets together? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just proved they can, and make it look damn good. The former power couple reunited in New York for the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere, marking their first public appearance since finalizing their divorce earlier this year. And let’s just say, it didn’t feel awkward—it felt cinematic.
Lopez, 56, turned heads in a dramatic spider-inspired Harris Reed gown, while Affleck, 53, played it cool in a classic navy suit. They smiled, chatted, and even posed together like it was 2003 all over again, complete with Affleck’s subtle hand on her waist as he guided her down the carpet. Ex-husband behavior? Maybe. Gentleman move? Definitely.
Here’s the twist: Kiss of the Spider Woman isn’t just Lopez’s latest passion project, it’s also co-produced by Affleck and his Artists Equity company with Matt Damon. Yep, her ex helped make the movie happen. Lopez was quick to give credit where it’s due. “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,” she revealed.
Affleck returned the compliment, calling Lopez “amazing” and saying she “does it all in this movie.” And judging from their easy chemistry at the premiere, these two might not be married anymore, but they’re clearly still in sync.
In other words, while the love story may have ended, the partnership didn’t. Bennifer’s romance might be over, but their red-carpet energy? Still electric. People were quick to react online.
Some pointed out how much happier they seemed post-divorce, with one writing, “Why is it he only smiles with his exes but seems miserable when he is married to them,” and another noting, “They have never looked happier!... Because they aren’t married.” Others added, “He looks happier in these pictures than he ever did in most when they were married.”
Meanwhile, many praised the maturity of their interaction, saying things like, “That’s nice and mature,” and “Adulting at its finest. That’s being mature. Being able to support each other as friends, even if the relationship didn’t work out.”
Others reflected more philosophically, commenting, “Look, the world can seem so bleak at times. So if exes can support each other in this way, then let’s just celebrate that,” and “Some folks get along better as friends or partners. I’m sure they love each other, but marriage isn’t for everyone. This is actually quite mature of them.”
Bennifer’s premiere moment proves that love stories don’t always have to end in bitterness to leave a lasting mark. Divorce hasn’t dulled their chemistry, but here’s the reason why they decided to split.