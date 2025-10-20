“Never Looked Happier,” J.Lo and Ben Affleck Reunite on the Red Carpet Since Their Divorce—Fans Say the Same Thing

Here’s the twist: Kiss of the Spider Woman isn’t just Lopez’s latest passion project, it’s also co-produced by Affleck and his Artists Equity company with Matt Damon. Yep, her ex helped make the movie happen. Lopez was quick to give credit where it’s due. “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,” she revealed.

Affleck returned the compliment, calling Lopez “amazing” and saying she “does it all in this movie.” And judging from their easy chemistry at the premiere, these two might not be married anymore, but they’re clearly still in sync.