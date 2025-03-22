Job Interviewers Use this “Chair” Method to Test You
Job interviews aren’t just about qualifications—they’re also designed to assess your personality, confidence, and ability to handle unexpected situations. Some companies even use subtle psychological tests to evaluate candidates without them realizing it. One of the most talked-about strategies is the “Chair Test,” a clever way to gauge self-advocacy and problem-solving skills.
The “Chair test”: A silent challenge
Imagine walking into an interview and sitting in a chair that wobbles or feels unstable. The interviewer has deliberately placed a faulty chair in front of their desk while leaving a sturdier, more comfortable option elsewhere in the room. The real test? Whether you speak up or stay silent.
Candidates who politely ask for a different chair demonstrate confidence and the ability to advocate for themselves—traits highly valued in any workplace. On the other hand, those who endure the discomfort without saying anything might come across as passive or unwilling to address issues, even when they directly affect them.
How to handle it:
If you find yourself in this situation, don’t hesitate to address it. A simple statement like, “This chair feels a bit wobbly—would it be okay if I switch to that one?” shows awareness, confidence, and problem-solving skills—all qualities employers look for.
The “Coffee cup test”: A hidden clue
Another subtle interview tactic is the “Coffee Cup Test.” The interviewer might offer you a drink and, at the end of the meeting, observe what you do with the cup. Candidates who take the initiative to return it or ask where to put it show thoughtfulness and a team-oriented mindset. Those who leave it behind without a second thought might be seen as lacking consideration for shared responsibilities.
While these small tests might seem trivial, they reveal key traits about how candidates approach workplace challenges and interactions. The best way to pass? Stay observant, advocate for yourself when necessary, and always show awareness of your surroundings.
