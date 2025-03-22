Job Interviewers Use this “Chair” Method to Test You

Imagine walking into an interview and sitting in a chair that wobbles or feels unstable. The interviewer has deliberately placed a faulty chair in front of their desk while leaving a sturdier, more comfortable option elsewhere in the room. The real test? Whether you speak up or stay silent.

Candidates who politely ask for a different chair demonstrate confidence and the ability to advocate for themselves—traits highly valued in any workplace. On the other hand, those who endure the discomfort without saying anything might come across as passive or unwilling to address issues, even when they directly affect them.