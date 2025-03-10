5 Low-Stress Jobs That Earn Over $100K in America, According to Research
Looking for a high-paying job without the constant pressure? Research has identified five careers that offer six-figure salaries while maintaining lower stress levels. If you’re aiming for financial success without sacrificing your well-being, these professions might be worth considering.
1. Solar systems engineer
Solar energy is one of the most abundant renewable energy sources, and solar systems engineers play a key role in harnessing it. These professionals design, implement, and maintain solar power systems, primarily through solar panels.
- Median Salary (2023): $111,970 annually ($53.83 per hour)
- Stress Tolerance Score: 61
2. Water resource specialist
Water resource specialists monitor and manage water quality, working to prevent environmental hazards and ensure sustainable water use. They often assist governments and organizations in planning for water conservation and treatment.
- Median Salary (2023): $157,740 annually ($75.84 per hour)
- Stress Tolerance Score: 59
3. Mathematician
Mathematicians use advanced mathematical methods to solve real-world problems in fields like science, business, and engineering. Their work is largely analytical and research-driven.
- Median Salary (2023): $116,440 annually ($55.98 per hour)
- Stress Tolerance Score: 56
4. Environmental economist
These economists analyze environmental policies and their economic impact, researching topics such as conservation, pollution control, and sustainable energy. They help shape policies while working in research-oriented settings.
- Median Salary (2023): $115,730 annually ($55.64 per hour)
- Stress Tolerance Score: 52
5. Remote sensing scientist
Remote sensing scientists analyze data from satellites, aircraft, and other geospatial tools to assist with urban planning, homeland security, and environmental management.
- Median Salary (2023): $112,280 annually ($53.98 per hour)
- Stress Tolerance Score: 52
