“Journey of Betrayal,” Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on Their Divorce

In a heartfelt statement shared, Deborra-Lee didn’t shy away from the pain of betrayal—rumors have pointed to Hugh’s emotional closeness with Broadway star Sutton Foster as a turning point. But instead of anger, she offered empathy and spiritual reflection.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

Despite the heartache, Deborra-Lee is choosing to view this experience as a soul-deep lesson.

“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.”