“Journey of Betrayal,” Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on Their Divorce
After nearly 30 years of marriage, Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman have gone their separate ways. While Deborra-Lee is focusing on healing and growth, Hugh has moved on with another woman—marking the start of two very different paths forward.
Finding meaning through the pain
In a heartfelt statement shared, Deborra-Lee didn’t shy away from the pain of betrayal—rumors have pointed to Hugh’s emotional closeness with Broadway star Sutton Foster as a turning point. But instead of anger, she offered empathy and spiritual reflection.
“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”
Despite the heartache, Deborra-Lee is choosing to view this experience as a soul-deep lesson.
“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.”
As their story moves from a shared life to separate journeys, Deborra-Lee leaves us with one powerful reminder.
“That none of this is personal. We are all on our individual journeys, and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random.”
What actually happened between them.
The cracks reportedly started in 2020. Around this time, Hugh grew close with Sutton Foster while working on The Music Man in 2022. Sutton, then married to screenwriter Ted Griffin, is now also going through a divorce.
As Hugh and Sutton’s connection evolved, fans began speculating. In January, the pair were photographed hand-in-hand in Los Angeles—seemingly confirming their romance.
Back in January 2025, whispers emerged that their fortune had become a point of contention. One insider revealed, “They never had a prenup... and Hugh made a fortune during their marriage.”
Without a legal agreement in place, untangling finances proved to be a major hurdle. “It may even get messy because the stakes are high,” the source said, hinting at the complexity of their shared empire.
By March, things hadn’t gotten easier. Another insider shared that Deborra-Lee felt she deserved more than what Hugh was offering—her sense of betrayal, both emotional and financial, was weighing heavy.
In the end, families don’t break—they reshape. Even as roles shift and paths diverge, the love built over decades leaves an imprint that time and change can’t erase.