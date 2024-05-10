Justin Bieber Explains Why Hailey Didn’t Want to Have Kids Earlier

Justin Bieber has just taken to Instagram to share some exciting news: he and his wife Hailey are expecting their first child together. Hailey, 27, has previously discussed her fears about becoming a parent. Despite her strong desire to be a mother, she’s also worried about potential criticism that their future child might face.

Since getting married in 2018, Hailey and Justin have talked about having kids. In a 2020 interview on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, Justin explained why Hailey didn’t want to have kids right away. The singer said he’s fine with letting Hailey decide when and how many children they’ll have. “It’s her body and whatever she wants to do,” he said. “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman.” He jokingly added, “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe.”

Hailey has talked about the pressure on women after marriage, saying life events don’t have to follow a strict timeline. The model said there are career goals she wants to accomplish before becoming a mother. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” she said. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?”

Hailey was quite open about her decision to wait to have kids. She mentioned that she “definitely” doesn’t plan to have kids in 2022, saying, “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away, and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25, and I’m like, ’I’m still super, super young!’”

The Rhode founder also candidly expressed her fears that their future child might become the target of online criticism. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she said. “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” she added.

The reality proved that the future mother’s fears were far from the truth. When the couple announced their happy news, people rushed to congratulate them, leaving warm and heartfelt wishes. “Going to be the most beautiful baby! So happy for you both,” one follower commented. “I’ve never been more excited about a celebrity baby in my life. Congratulations Justin, you deserve this so much! You’re going to be an amazing daddy,” another user wrote.