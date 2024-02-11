Jennifer Aniston, 55, Addresses Pregnancy Rumors About Her

As Jennifer Aniston approaches her milestone 55th birthday, she faces an all-too-familiar challenge: ongoing pregnancy rumors. Despite the joyful talk surrounding her age, Aniston is unfazed by societal norms and media speculation. She boldly rejects the idea that a woman must have a husband or child to feel fulfilled. Rather than giving in to pressure, she fearlessly tackles these rumors directly, confronting the long-standing misconception that has followed her for years.

She never said she didn’t want children.

Jennifer Aniston has always denied claims that she firmly refused to have children. After her divorce in 2006, she openly expressed her frustration, stating she was “really annoyed” by the widespread acceptance of such allegations. The actress, like many women everywhere, has endured constant and intrusive questioning about her decision regarding children. These questions are often linked to societal pressures that imply childless women are selfish, distant, or uncertain.

She believes she can be happy on her own.

The Friends star still hasn’t experienced motherhood, but it doesn’t bother her. She says, “We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child, that decision is ours and ours alone. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete.” The actress believes that everyone determines their own “happily ever after.”

Pregnancy is a difficult topic for her.

Jennifer has been trying to get pregnant for a long time, but all her attempts were unsuccessful. It was a difficult period for her. She recollects, “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ’Freeze your eggs, do yourself a favor’”



Aniston also admits that it’s too late to try, “So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

She’s tired of the rumors.

All the rumors and gossip about pregnancy, her dating life, or her ex-husband Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie exhausted Jennifer. In fact, she got so tired of all the fuss that she decided to write a post, “I’m not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I resent being made to feel ’less than’ because my body is changing and/or I had a burger for lunch and was photographed from a weird angle and deemed ’pregnant’ or ’fat.’”

She’s not happy about the way society sees women.

The actress strongly criticizes the objectification and scrutiny women face, emphasizing the urgent need to change how society sees and depicts them. “I am an example of the lens through which we, as a society, view our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, female friends, and colleagues. The objectification and scrutiny we put women through are absurd and disturbing. The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general,” she wrote.