Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to Baby Daughter Saying “Mama” for the First Time Is the Sweetest Thing Ever

This year’s Thanksgiving marked a particularly special milestone in Kaley Cuoco’s life. The Big Bang Theory star shared a precious moment with her daughter through an adorable Instagram Story.

Kaley Cuoco is joyfully celebrating the first Thanksgiving with her 7-month-old daughter Matilda with a sweet Instagram Story. In the video, Cuoco lovingly repeats the word “mama” while her little one sits contentedly on her lap. The 37-year-old Flight Attendant star, sporting a vibrant blue tee and clear-framed glasses, shares adorable moments with baby Matilda, who beams in a colorful onesie.

Giggles from the toddler fill the air before she charmingly utters, “Mmmm... mama mama mama.” Visibly surprised, Cuoco exclaims, “‘Mama?!’ What?! You just said, ‘Mama!’ What was that?” as she kisses Matilda, her daughter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

Cuoco, an Emmy nominee, candidly shared that motherhood wasn’t initially a goal until she met her current partner. Expressing the instant connection with her 41-year-old boyfriend, she recalled the realization, saying, “Oh, my God, I want to have a kid with you.” Grateful for their blessings, she noted, “We’re not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long, and then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”

Their love story began in May 2022 when Cuoco started dating the Ozark actor. In an interview, she described it as “love at first sight,” narrating the magical encounter at the Ozark premiere where they met. Cuoco emphasized the serendipity, saying, “It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah.’ It was very magical. It was perfect.”