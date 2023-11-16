Michael J. Fox Admits He Would Have “Forgiven” Wife Tracy For Leaving Him After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease back in 1991 at the age of 29. And 32 years later today, the 61-year-old actor shares insights into the journey he and his wife, Tracy Pollan, have undertaken together in facing the challenges of Parkinson’s disease.

He reveals the biggest obstacle he has to face.

Mary Evans/AF Archive/Graham Whitby Boot/East News

The Back to the Future star kept his diagnosis a secret for 7 years before he made it public to the media in 1998. He opened up about dealing with depression and denial at the beginning when he learned that his condition was incurable.



In order to cope with the idea that he will never return to his past self, Fox turned to work and travel to distract his mind and pretend that everything was normal.

He noted, “You can’t pretend at home that you don’t have Parkinson’s because you’re just there with it. If I’m out in the world, I’m dealing with other people, and they don’t know I have it.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

After all, the actor needed to get a sense of freedom and control back because, for him, ’’restraint’’ was the biggest challenge he had to face. He admitted, ’’The worst thing is to be confined and to not be able to have a way out." He then added that there were times when he felt like, ’’There’s no way out of this.’’

Michael J. Fox is opening up about wife’s support.

Today, after having lived more than 3 decades with this degenerative brain disorder, Fox seems to have found his inner peace and acceptance. He gives so much credit to his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, and their 4 children for helping him cope with his condition.



The renowned Back to the Future star revealed in the interview with CBS Mornings that his wife Tracy Pollan remained steadfast in honoring their marriage vows, expressing that he would have respected her decision had she chosen otherwise.

“She had indicated to me by saying, for better or for worse, in sickness and in health,” he shared. “She was able to get me through it and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years.” “We knew the bus was coming, and we knew it was going to hit, but we didn’t know how far away it was or how fast it was going,” he added. “At any time, she would have been forgiven to say, ‘I’m just gonna step out.’ But she didn’t do that.”

Fox is not giving up.

Michael is turning his illness into an opportunity to advance research related to Parkinson’s, and he is determined to help others who are also struggling with the same condition.

The documentary shows how he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 and the campaigns he does for Parkinson’s research.



The inspiring actor noted, “Some people would view the news of my disease as an ending. But I was starting to sense it was really a beginning.”