Kim Kardashian Announces She Graduated From Law School, but Everyone’s Pointing the Same Thing

The SKIMS co-founder took to Instagram to share her joy, posting, “Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer. It wasn’t easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up.”

She detailed her experience, stating, “I chose a rigorous program registered with the California State Bar, building on 75 college credits to complete a four-year curriculum that stretched to six. The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment.” Kim also expressed deep gratitude to those who supported her, including Van Jones and her mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.