Kim Kardashian Announces She Graduated From Law School, but Everyone’s Pointing the Same Thing
Kim Kardashian has recently announced a major milestone in her journey to becoming a lawyer, but as the congratulations roll in, a significant number of social media users are highlighting a crucial distinction in her achievement. While the reality TV star is celebrating what she calls graduating from “law school,” many are quick to point out the specific nature of her program.
The SKIMS co-founder took to Instagram to share her joy, posting, “Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer. It wasn’t easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up.”
She detailed her experience, stating, “I chose a rigorous program registered with the California State Bar, building on 75 college credits to complete a four-year curriculum that stretched to six. The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment.” Kim also expressed deep gratitude to those who supported her, including Van Jones and her mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.
Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, was among the first to cheer her on, posting on Instagram, “Congratulations my baby Keeks!!! My sister is done with her law program!!” Khloé added, “Your level of discipline and ambition is truly motivating.”
Interestingly, Khloé’s post also included a clarification about the path Kim took, “The Law Office Study Program (LOSP) in California, where aspiring lawyers study under an attorney or judge instead of attending law school, is often considered just as rigorous or potentially more difficult than traditional law school.”
This distinction is precisely what has become the focal point of online discussions. As People notes, Kim, who never graduated from college, opted for an apprenticeship route available in California and three other U.S. states, beginning in 2018 with a San Francisco law firm. This path involved passing the challenging First-Year Law Student’s Examination, often called the “baby bar,” which Kim successfully did on her fourth attempt in 2021.
At her recent graduation ceremony, her legal mentor highlighted the immense dedication involved, stating Kardashian studied “18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years,” totaling 5,184 hours. That’s time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows, and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others.
The mentor further emphasized, “Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination, and a mountain of case law books to read.”
Despite the rigorous nature of her studies, the internet was quick to correct the “law school” terminology. One X user clarified, “Kim Kardashian did not ‘graduate from law school’, she completed California’s Law Office Study Program, which allows for individuals to skip law school entirely by ‘studying’ under a surprising attorney at a law office.”
Another stated bluntly, “Kim Kardashian did NOT graduate law school.” Further comments pointed out the traditional requirements for law school, such as, “Kim did not graduate from law school. Kim dropped out of community college. You have to have a bachelor’s degree to attend law school and take a LSAT.”
The sentiment was echoed by many, with one user comparing it to a different scenario, “Reminds me of my boss who told everyone she graduated from Harvard Business School. She took a 2-week course and got a certificate.”
Kim's journey, unconventional as it may be, is undeniably a testament to her dedication and perseverance in pursuing her legal ambitions. However, the public's insistence on terminological accuracy underscores a broader conversation about educational pathways and the language used to describe them.