Man Wants to Keep Late Wife’s Memory Alive for Their Daughter, Is Shocked by His New Wife's Cruel Quirk

One person wrote, “I’m honestly not one to advocate for divorce, but I do not think I could continue a relationship with someone who did something so wildly despicable. That isn’t jealousy — that’s a mental disorder. She stole the only vestiges of your wife that your daughter will have.

This is not something you come back from, or she can apologize for. This is a line in the sand.”

Another person commented, “She robbed a daughter of the only small piece of her mother she had. That she never even got to see. Divorce is too kind.”

One more user said, “This isn’t even a mental disorder. This is cruelty. Her terrible behavior doesn’t even deserve an excuse. She threw away the only physical memories that this girl would ever have of her mother. Ever. Because she’s jealous of a ghost.

OP, get divorced. Leave. For your daughter. Because this will never stop. She isn’t sorry. She’s sorry you’re upset and that you’re mad at her. Leave her.”

Another person shared their story, “My mom died when I was 18 and my dad re-married about five years later. My dad had told me that everything of hers was left to me to decide what I wanted to do with them. He had also told me that out of respect for his new wife, he placed all of my mom’s things down in the basement, which was fine with me, because I didn’t have my own place yet or a way to safely move them from the house to a storage unit/wherever I ended up living.

A few years later, when I finally had the space and money to relocate everything from my home state to my new state across the country, he told me that his new wife had thrown everything away because she no longer wanted anything from his ‘old life’ in her house. Items she threw away included many collectible (and priceless) items that my mom absolutely loved, anything related to myself or my siblings, hell, even toys she had collected when we were younger to eventually give to her grandkids.

She did not want anything trace of any life my dad had before she entered the picture. It was all gone, and my dad not only didn’t tell me/my siblings this fact, but also didn’t even try to stop it when it was happening. There were a few pieces that that woman didn’t throw away, and my dad got pissed at ME for me saying I wanted to take them and keep them safe with me.

Dead serious, we did not speak for four months, and he didn’t even apologize, just pretended the fight never happened (this is reason #2,694 of why he is kept very, very low-contact). This happened to me after I had already had 18 years with my mom, I honestly can’t even imagine how it would feel if you lost your mom before being able to have any real memories of her.”