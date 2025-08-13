My Ex Cheated and Left Me, Then Had the Audacity to Ask for Help

Hi Bright Side!

Look, I’m not even necessarily asking for advice. I mostly wanted to share this, to be honest, so I can laugh about it with other women online. The audacity of some men can sometimes leave you baffled, I’ll tell you that.

My ex cheated, lied, and ghosted me after 3 years together. After 3 whole years of my life, this person just stopped answering my calls one day. Mind you, he’d slept at my apartment the night before. I was petrified at first; I thought something had happened to him. I started calling his family and friends, and when they didn’t reply either, I sort of sensed something was sketchy.

Months later, we met at a party by accident, lo and behold, he was with another woman. I overheard a conversation between them and another chick, stating they’d “been together for almost a year.” Either he’d been dating both of us for a while, or she had issues reading the calendar, I have no idea. Whatever.