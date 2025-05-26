Kris Jenner’s New Look Has Everyone Talking: The Truth Behind Her Transformation
When Kris Jenner stepped out recently, fans had to do a double take—some even thought she was her supermodel daughter, Kendall. At 69, the iconic Kardashian matriarch is turning heads for all the right reasons, and the internet can’t stop buzzing about her radiant, refreshed appearance.
So what’s behind this stunning transformation?
THEN 👆
NOW 👆
A source recently reported that Kris’s glow-up has been so good, it stirred whispers across Hollywood. In fact, some surgeons have reportedly been trying to take credit behind the scenes! But the real magic comes from one trusted name: New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine.
A rep for Kris confirmed, “We can confirm that Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner’s recent work.” Though they didn’t spill the details, Levine is known among A-listers for his natural, refined touch—and it clearly shows.
This isn’t Kris’s first time being candid about cosmetic tweaks. She previously opened up to E! about her breast augmentation in the ’80s, which she later revised with smaller implants and a lift. In 2018, she even documented her earlobe surgery on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
She’s also shared that she’s tried “Botox and fillers and lasers and things like that.” So when it comes to being open with fans, Kris has always kept it real.
