The Pop Star Lily Allen Admitted That Her Two Children “Totally Ruined” Her Music Career

The ongoing debate about whether women can «have it all» remains unresolved, particularly when «all» encompasses a demanding pop music career. Lily Allen astutely highlights the near impossibility of balancing the demands of being a pop star with those of motherhood, especially if one desires deep involvement in both roles. For her, it’s a trade-off she fully accepts without regret.

The singer and actor made a significant impact on the music scene at the age of 21 with her debut single, Smile, in 2006. The song was an immediate success, reaching No. 1 on the UK charts and launching several years of Allen’s prominence as one of Britain’s leading music stars. However, in a recent discussion Allen, now 38, confessed that her music career hit a roadblock when she became a mother. «My children ruined my career,» Lily said. «I love them, and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it,» she added.

Allen elaborated on her point by expressing frustration with the notion that one can excel equally in both career and parenthood. «Does not mix,» she emphasized. «I get really annoyed when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t.» The artist then explained that she found contentment in her decision to prioritize raising her children, drawing from her own upbringing by actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen.

Lily Allen shares two daughters with her ex, Sam Cooper, and currently resides with her children and her husband, David Harbour, known for his role in Stranger Things. With her background growing up in the entertainment industry, Allen understands the demands firsthand. In fact, she once delivered a Twitter monologue addressing the discussion surrounding children of famous parents. «I feel like [having absent parents] really left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to repeat [on my children],» she said. «I chose stepping back and concentrating on them, and I’m glad that I have done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people.»