“Looks Like a Wax Model,” Jane Fonda, 87, Turns Heads at Cannes— One Thing People Notice
Jane Fonda shut down the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and honestly, who’s surprised? At 87, she walked in like a queen with that signature “don’t mess with me” attitude. Social media lit up, praising her timeless beauty. But not everyone was just handing out compliments, and a few critics couldn’t help but toss in some shade.
Jane Fonda proved once again that style has no age limit. At 87, the Hollywood legend turned heads on the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony.
She wore a beautiful gown with floral designs on the top and soft chiffon fabric flowing into a train. A thick waistband showed off her slim figure, and her silver hair was styled in loose waves that framed her face. Her earrings sparkled, and so did her smile.
Fonda looked confident, happy, and full of energy as she waved to the crowd and posed for photos. Later, she appeared at the L’Oréal Light on Women Award ceremony, this time in a white gown made of towel-like fabric, with soft shoulder pads and silver sandals.
Jane is part of L’Oréal Paris’ “Golden Squad”, a group of powerful women over 50 that includes stars like Helen Mirren and Julianne Moore. Back when she joined, Jane said something that stuck, “You have to be brave and not so invested in looking the way you used to, but try to look as good as you can at the age that you are.”
Online, people couldn’t get enough of how stunning she looked. Social media lit up with admiration, with fans particularly struck by how beautiful she is at her age. Comments poured in like, “Beautiful. I hope I look like that when I’m 87,” or, “If I look this great at 87— all praises.” Others applauded her style, noting, “Dressing age appropriately!” and exclaiming, “87 years old, Jane looks fabulous!” or, “Jane looks fabulous for her age; looks at least 20 years younger than her age.”
Naturally, the praise didn’t come without a dose of speculation. A few users raised questions about possible cosmetic help. One wrote, “I think she looks like a wax model. Far too much work done.” Another chimed in, “She has the best plastic surgeon ever!” and someone bluntly added, “She’s had surgery in the past and Botox.”
Whether it’s genetics, great doctors, or just undeniable charisma, one thing’s for sure: Jane Fonda still knows how to own a red carpet.