“Not Natural”, Jane Fonda Rocks Bold Red Lipstick On the Red Carpet, But All Eyes Are on Her Face-Lifting

Jane Fonda wowed at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, showing off her new longer hair and bold red lipstick. Fans loved her stunning look, though some couldn’t help but point out the signs of her recent face-lift.

Fonda wowed in an elegant black ensemble adorned with silver floral decorations gracing the torso.

Atop her chic suit, she donned a captivating tan and black animal motif long coat, which she effortlessly wrapped around her shoulders. The silver-haired actress sported her signature waved hairstyle with a side parting, and she complemented the dark attire with vibrant red lipstick.

Most people were amazed by Jane Fonda’s beauty and flooded the comments with praise for her radiant look. “Jane Fonda always knows how to steal the show with her elegant and timeless style. She truly is a classic beauty who never fails to impress on the red carpet”, someone wrote.



Others chimed in with comments like “She’s remarkable” or “Looking fresh and clean,” praising her appearance.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

However, some noticed changes in her face, prompting theories about possible surgery. One person wrote, “If I had her money, I could look like that too. It’s not natural. But it looks great,” while another commented, “Amazing what a good plastic surgeon can do...” Another user remarked, “It doesn’t look like her at all.”