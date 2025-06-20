“Looks Younger,” Johnny Depp Sparks Buzz During Recent Outing With Penélope Cruz
Johnny Depp’s recent appearance in Madrid with Penélope Cruz instantly got people talking. Their photos went viral—and for good reason.
Cruz and Depp first teamed up in Blow (2001), then reunited in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and again in Murder on the Orient Express (2017).
Now, their new project, Day Drinker, marks their fourth joint screen appearance.
Their friendship, which has flourished for over two decades, continues to grow stronger with time.
During a filming break, the two visited the iconic Museo Reina Sofía and posed for photos in front of Picasso’s haunting masterpiece, Guernica.
Photos of Depp and Cruz at the Museo Reina Sofía, where they posed in front of iconic artwork, definitely captured attention. Depp looked nearly unrecognizable to some fans.
Depp’s new style is more grounded and subtly mysterious, leaving the media in awe.
Wearing dark, tailored layers and fewer of his usual accessories, he balanced a classic look with an artsy edge. The change felt fresh and deliberate—possibly inspired by his current project.
Cruz and Depp remind us that beyond the spotlight, they’re artists who live and connect with the kind of bold, unfiltered energy millennials grew up admiring.