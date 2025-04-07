Madonna Shows Off Her New Teeth and People Notice the Same Thing
Madonna has never been one to shy away from reinvention. Now, her latest transformation—this time involving her teeth—has people talking once again. And interestingly, fans seem to have noticed the same surprising detail.
Madonna’s dazzling teeth steal the show.
While lip-syncing to rapper That Mexican OT’s song - "Hardest Ese Ever," Madonna made sure all eyes were on her as she pointed to her mouth, revealing her striking lapis-and-diamond grills. Dressed in a silky black robe and accessorized with a sparkling diamond necklace, the Material Girl singer showcased her signature youthful glow. But despite her bold display, it wasn’t her dazzling mouth jewelry or glamorous outfit that had fans buzzing.
Fans fixate on one detail.
Fans were more distracted by something unexpected—her location. The unmistakable white flush handle of a toilet was visible behind her, leading to a flood of amused comments.
"Not Madonna posting a TikTok on the stall, I'm dying," one fan joked, while another asked, "So nobody's gonna talk about the fact that she's on the toilet??" "Madonna, are you on the toilet doing a trend??" other user said.
Madonna’s grills are nothing new.
This isn't the first time Madonna’s lapis-and-diamond grills have made headlines. She originally debuted them in 2022 on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealing they were a 64th birthday gift to herself.
Custom-designed and unapologetically bold, the pop icon stood by her sparkling "mouth jewelry" despite some fan criticism. "People have a problem with my grills, I don't know why," she said.
Madonna's collection doesn’t stop there—she also owns a gold set encrusted with 24 diamonds, first seen back in 2013.
Always center of attention.
This isn't the first time Madonna has sparked a huge reaction with her social media content. Known for pushing boundaries and keeping fans on their toes, she continues to embrace her unique style and unapologetic self-expression. Whether it’s through music, fashion, or a surprise TikTok moment, Madonna proves she’s still a master of capturing attention—on her own terms.