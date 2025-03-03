Man Reveals What It Felt Like Being Swallowed By Whale and How He Survived

“I saw something blue and white passing close to my face, like on one side and on top, but I didn’t understand what was happening. The next minute I sank. I thought I had been eaten,” said Adrian after his experience. Soon he felt his life vest pull him up, and then two seconds later he was back on the surface.

But Adrian was still worried he could perish in the freezing waters, “When I came up and started floating, I was scared that something might happen to my father too, that we wouldn’t reach the shore in time, or that I would get hypothermia.”