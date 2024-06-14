Marc Anthony, 55, and Wife Nadia ,25, Celebrate Their Son’s 1st Birthday — and Reveal His Adorable Name

Marc Anthony, 55, and his wife Nadia Ferreira, 25, celebrated their son's first birthday on June 12th. To honor the day, Nadia shared an adorable post with heartwarming words to her son and gave a glimpse of the happy occasion. Most importantly, she finally revealed the baby boy's name.

The former Miss Universe Paraguay shared a sweet snapshot of the special day, where she is holding her son amidst charming blue and brown party decorations and an adorable birthday cake.

She accompanied it with a heartfelt message in English and Spanish dedicated to their “beloved Marco,” affectionately nicknamed “Marquito.”

The proud mother wrote, ''Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things... one of them being the greatest love that exists... being your mother, my son.'' She added, ''There’s no way to explain the infinite love I feel for you and the excitement of watching you grow and teaching you new things every day.'' And she finally signed off her message by wishing Marco a happy birthday.

Over 360,000 fans online liked the post, and thousands wished baby Marco a happy birthday, including celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, who sent red hearts. Anthony, who has been previously married three times, has seven children in total, including twins he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. He tied the knot with Nadia in January 2023 in a lavish ceremony in Miami.