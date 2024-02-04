Margot Robbie Has Been Dressing Like Barbies Since the Movie “Barbie” Came Out (10 Looks)
Margot Robbie has been living the dream of any young girl who grew up playing with Barbies. On top of having played the famous doll on the big screen, she’s also channeling the character in the real world through her outfits. With the help of a team of stylists, she’s been recreating Barbie looks ever since the movie premiered, and it’s fascinating to see!
1.
2.
Lee Jin-man/Associated Press/East News, Barbie / Amazon
3.
Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press/East News, Barbie / Amazon
4.
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/East News, Barbie / Amazon
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Bonus: See how a Barbie-inspired look is created.
Although dolls can be a source of fashion inspiration for many, a mom thinks their overly glamorized look might just be too much for young girls. So, the mom removes make-up from dolls and transforms them into more natural representations of women.
She should have recreated the original style, so much better.