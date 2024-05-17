Martha Stewart, 82, Gave the Perfect Answer to Haters Who Say She Should Dress Her Age

Martha Stewart, the iconic entrepreneur known for her culinary prowess and immaculate home decor, is making headlines once again—but this time, it’s not for her latest recipe or DIY project. At 82 years old, Stewart is challenging ageist stereotypes and embracing her individuality, particularly when it comes to her fashion choices.

Recently, while attending the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala in New York City, Stewart found herself facing questions about her approach to dressing at her age. In response to inquiries about “dressing for one’s age,” Stewart effortlessly brushed off the notion, asking, “Dressing for whose age?” Stewart’s opposition to age-related fashion norms is not only refreshing, but also empowering. She boldly declares that she doesn’t consider age when it comes to her wardrobe choices—an attitude that resonates with many who refuse to be confined by societal expectations.

“I don’t think about age,” Stewart remarked with a laugh. “I think people are more and more fabulous than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them.” Stewart’s confidence in her sartorial decisions is evident as she proudly asserts, “I’ve dressed the same since I was 17.” She effortlessly emits timeless elegance and refuses to be dictated by conventional standards of dressing for one’s age.

Beyond her red carpet appearances, Stewart has been making waves on social media with her daring fashion statements. From poolside snapshots to becoming the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model in history, Stewart fearlessly embraces her sensuality and self-expression. Despite facing criticism from some quarters, Stewart’s fans have stood on her side, celebrating her confidence and authenticity. Her willingness to challenge stereotypes and redefine beauty standards has earned her admiration from individuals of all ages.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/East News

In a candid interview, Stewart expressed her delight at being recognized as a sex symbol at her age, viewing it as an opportunity to inspire others. “I’m a teacher,” she declared. “I’m trying to teach others that you can look great. There’s no reason to slump around.” Even when asked about her future endeavors in posting “thirst traps” on social media, Stewart maintains her trademark wit and spontaneity. Whether joking about capturing a snapshot with a polar bear in Greenland or simply leaving it to fate, Stewart’s playful attitude towards life is both endearing and inspiring.

Martha Stewart’s refusal to conform to ageist stereotypes reminds us all that self-expression knows no age limits. Through her confidence and authenticity, she encourages individuals of all generations to embrace their individuality and defy societal expectations. In a world that often values youth over experience, Stewart’s unapologetic approach to aging is a beacon of empowerment for us all.

Preview photo credit JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/East News