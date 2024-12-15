Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Broke Up Amidst Expecting Their First Baby and the Reason Is Unexpected

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have reportedly called it quits, marking the end of their whirlwind romance just weeks after the exciting announcement of Megan’s pregnancy. According to sources, the couple parted ways over Thanksgiving weekend while enjoying a picturesque getaway in Vail, Colorado. While the snow-capped mountains might have provided a stunning backdrop, it seems their love story hit an icy patch.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

The breakup reportedly occurred after Megan discovered upsetting “material” on MGK’s phone, prompting her to ask him to cut the trip short. It is said that the two have not been in contact since then.



As of now, neither Megan nor Machine Gun Kelly has publicly addressed their breakup.

MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP/East News

In early November, an insider revealed, “They are both thrilled and excited to be parents together. The pregnancy is bringing them closer.”



Another source revealed that Megan and MGK had “always been rocky and had ups and downs. But they have been proactive in therapy, very spiritual, and honest with one another.” Machine Gun Kelly specifically was said to have “made some huge life changes to be the best partner and parent that he can be.”

MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP/East News

Yet another insider shared that the couple was “so happy and excited” to welcome a baby, and felt “this is a new chapter for their relationship and a second chance. They have gone through a lot together but feel a positive renewed energy and are in a good place right now.”

MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP/East News

Early last month, Megan had shared the news of her pregnancy in a daring Photoshoot. Pics in the link.