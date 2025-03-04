Fans Call Out Meghan Markle for Copying Pamela Anderson
A new spicy topic has taken over Hollywood, and it involves two unexpected names and their cooking shows. With both Meghan Markle and Pamela Anderson set to launch their lifestyle shows, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out a series of uncanny similarities, sparking heated debates online.
Two shows, one vision
Pamela Anderson’s cooking and lifestyle show, Cooking With Love has already gathered a fan base online, with some viewers being surprised when they saw the promotional trailer for With Love, Meghan, Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series. The Duchess of Sussex announced her show last month, which will focus on cooking, gardening, and hosting tips, but it wasn’t long before comparisons were drawn between the two projects.
At first glance, both series appear to follow a similar premise—inviting guests into a beautifully curated home, sharing personal insights, and offering practical lifestyle tips. But what caught people’s attention were the nearly identical elements in their promotional clips.
The copy-cat trailer
Viewers who watched both trailers were quick to notice a striking resemblance. Meghan, 43, can be seen strolling through a garden, admiring fresh produce, and later welcoming guests into a sunlit kitchen—a sequence highly similar to Anderson’s trailer, almost frame by frame.
Even the wording used by both women is similar. Anderson states, “I just always have wanted to take things to another level,” while Meghan declares, “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.”
A name too close for comfort
The controversy doesn’t stop at aesthetics or dialogue—the titles of both series have also sparked debate. Anderson’s Pamela’s Cooking With Love was publicly announced in early 2023, long before Markle’s With Love, Meghan was introduced in January 2024.
Given the close timing of their releases, though, some argue that Netflix’s tight production schedules would make deliberate copying truly unlikely.
It doesn’t seem to end with Pamela
This isn’t the first time Meghan’s show has been accused of borrowing heavily from other creators. Shortly after her trailer’s release, viewers began pointing out similarities between her cooking segments and those from Emma’s Kitchen, a YouTube series hosted by Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath.
To top it all off, the beekeeping scene in Meghan’s trailer sent royal fans into a frenzy. They claim she was imitating her sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has long been known for her passion for bees.
What the internet had to say
As expected, people on social media were quick to react. One user wrote, “Markle also ripped off Pamela Anderson’s brand-new cooking/gardening show, called ’Cooking With Love.’ Pam actually filmed at her actual home/garden in Vancouver, sans hair/makeup/glam/couture.”
Another posted, “Meghan Markle is desperately copying the Princess of Wales.”
A similar post mentioned, “If you watch the trailer for Pamela’s new show, it’s a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve & it looks as though Meghan has copied everything! The trailers are so similar it’s freaky. Pamela’s show coming out 1st will highlight how fake Meghan is.”
This isn’t the first time the Duchess of Sussex has generated heated discussions online. Here’s another instance where Megan was highly criticized by the public for her choices.