Fans Call Out Meghan Markle for Copying Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson’s cooking and lifestyle show, Cooking With Love has already gathered a fan base online, with some viewers being surprised when they saw the promotional trailer for With Love, Meghan, Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series. The Duchess of Sussex announced her show last month, which will focus on cooking, gardening, and hosting tips, but it wasn’t long before comparisons were drawn between the two projects.

At first glance, both series appear to follow a similar premise—inviting guests into a beautifully curated home, sharing personal insights, and offering practical lifestyle tips. But what caught people’s attention were the nearly identical elements in their promotional clips.