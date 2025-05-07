Met Gala 2025: We Ranked From Boldest to Hottest Men of the Night

Fashion’s biggest night returned with all its usual flair and drama. This year’s Met Gala was held on May 5, 2025, with a dress code that nodded to menswear — ’Tailored for You’ — and a theme titled ’Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’ As always, the red carpet was full of bold, stylish looks, and we’ve decided to put together our picks for the best-dressed men of the night.