MGK Says “Good Dad” Praise Had Megan Fox Raging, Because “She Does All the Work”
Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) recently made it clear that Megan Fox is the real parenting star in their family. He shared a funny story on the show “Today with Jenna and Friends” about how Megan reacted when someone praised him for simply holding their newborn daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker.
MGK explained that Megan was furious because he was being called a “good dad” for doing something so basic. Her frustration highlighted a common double standard, where fathers often receive disproportionate praise for everyday parenting tasks, while mothers are expected to handle everything without recognition.
MGK shared a funny family story which has a deeper meaning.
Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) recently made it clear that he agrees with Megan Fox’s frustration about the double standard in parenting. After someone praised him for being a “good dad” just for holding their baby, Megan quickly shut down the compliment.
MGK admitted that he’s mostly just a fun-loving dad who plays guitar and hopes the baby is happy. He believes Megan is the one truly doing all the “heavy lifting” and deserves the title of MVP. This moment of mutual respect and humor shows that the two are in a good place as co-parents, despite having broken up around Thanksgiving of last year.
Their decision to end their romantic relationship has not stopped them from working together to raise their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in a drama-free environment. This shows a healthy and mature approach to their new family dynamic.
Megan is an experienced mom, that’s why she’s not easily tricked into double standards.
Megan Fox welcomed her fourth child, a daughter named Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in March. This is her first child with Machine Gun Kelly (MGK).
MGK celebrated the happy news with a heartfelt announcement, sharing a black-and-white video on Instagram. The sweet post showed the newborn gripping his finger with her tiny hand. He affectionately referred to her as his “little celestial seed.”
Megan has three sons—Noah, Bodhi, and Journey—from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a teenage daughter, Casie, from a past relationship. Despite their own romantic split, the two have been focused on co-parenting their new baby.
MGK isn’t indulging into the double standard either.
And the 35-year-old dad assured he was not going to be trapped into the parenting double standard.
“I want to detract all of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan because she really does all the work,” he explained. “She’s the one. I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy.” As he put it, “I keep getting called ‘The Music Teacher.’”
However, MGK wasted no time sharing what life has been like since the couple welcomed their little one back in March, adding, “It’s awesome.”
Like all moms, Megan Fox has hopes for her children, wishing they would grow into remarkable individuals. For Megan, raising her three sons means guiding them with values she believes will truly count, especially ones that will help them in their future love lives. She revealed how she’s raising her sons to NOT be “like the men she’s been with”.