MGK Says “Good Dad” Praise Had Megan Fox Raging, Because “She Does All the Work”

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) recently made it clear that he agrees with Megan Fox’s frustration about the double standard in parenting. After someone praised him for being a “good dad” just for holding their baby, Megan quickly shut down the compliment.

MGK admitted that he’s mostly just a fun-loving dad who plays guitar and hopes the baby is happy. He believes Megan is the one truly doing all the “heavy lifting” and deserves the title of MVP. This moment of mutual respect and humor shows that the two are in a good place as co-parents, despite having broken up around Thanksgiving of last year.

Their decision to end their romantic relationship has not stopped them from working together to raise their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in a drama-free environment. This shows a healthy and mature approach to their new family dynamic.