Michael J. Fox Reveals Good Deed Mathew Perry Secretly Did for Him

Following the tragic passing of actor Mathew Perry, many of his fellow actors and friends have shared tributes for the beloved actor. Michael J. Fox recently came out and revealed how Mathew Perry secretly helped him out when the Friends actor first signed on to the immensely popular show.

Sven Hoppe/DPA/East News

In an interview following the passing of Mathew Perry, Michael J. Fox revealed: “I hope this isn’t indiscreet ... But when they first made their big sale [on their Friends contracts] and were made millionaires for the rest of their lives, he wrote a big, fat check to the [Michael J. Fox] Foundation.” The actor, who discovered he had Parkinson’s disease, found the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is working on finding a cure.

McBride/face to face/EastNews

“We were really early on and trying to find our feet. And it was such a vote of confidence,” said Michael J. Fox, who became friends with Perry over their joint love for hockey. Fox also went on to say that Mathew’s donation wasn’t “accompanied by any self-aggrandizing” which Michael appreciated. “It was a ’Take it and do your best.’ I loved that.”

Michael, who “spent some time together over the years” with Mathew Perry, was also happy that he had had “an impact on him” which had led to the late actor donating to his friend’s foundation. However, the actor’s legacy will continue to live on through a foundation in his name as well, which aims to help those struggling with addiction.

Many of Mathew Perry’s costars and friends have come out with fond memories and tributes for the actor, including Courtney Cox who posted a poignant tribute for him.