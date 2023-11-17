Courteney Cox Honors Her On-Screen Love, Matthew Perry, With a Poignant Tribute

Courteney Cox returned to social media two weeks after her longtime friend and co-star Matthew Perry passed away. Cox shared one of her favorite memories with the late actor in an emotional post.

She broke her silence for the first time since Perry’s passing.

Courteney Cox expressed her gratitude for her late Friends co-star and on-screen husband, Matthew Perry, in a heartfelt Instagram tribute. “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you, Matty, and I miss you every day,” she wrote. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favorites.”

Along with the emotional caption was a video that showed a scene from Friends, where Cox’s character Monica and Perry’s Chandler get romantically involved for the first time in the show, and a special moment that followed, which Cox went on to explain why it was meaningful to her. “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But the audience’s reaction made it the beginning of their love story,” she admitted. “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny, and he was kind,” she ended.

Matthew Perry once revealed he’s always been in love with Courteney Cox.

In the long-running TV show Friends, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox portrayed the beloved couple Monica and Chandler, who eventually tied the knot. However, recent reports suggest that Perry has nurtured deep affections for his co-star off-screen. According to an anonymous source, Matthew’s always been in love with Courtney, as he has never fully gotten over her. Notably, Cox was previously married to David Arquette from 1999 to 2013 and is currently dating musician Johnny McDaid. Perry’s romantic history includes relationships with Yasmine Bleeth, Julia Roberts, and Lizzy Caplan.

In an interview, Matthew was also candid about his feelings toward Courtney, saying, “Courteney is amazing. She’s a brilliantly gifted comedienne and an amazing dramatic actress, and that’s what has helped me a great deal in my career and on the show because we can stop the joking and have a real moment together.”